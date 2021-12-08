Olaf Scholz sworn in as chancellor of Germany, succeeding Angela Merkel

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel after 16 years and launching a new era of German and European politics.

Why it matters: Scholz, a center-left pragmatist who served as finance minister and vice chancellor in Merkel's last government, will lead Europe's largest economy in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Climate change, more progressive social and economic policies, and a stronger European Union are the central planks of the Social Democratic platform.

The experienced former mayor of Hamburg is seen as a continuity figure for Merkel's foreign policy, which has been driven in large part by the interests of Germany's export-driven industry.

But Scholz's junior coalition partners are expected to push for a harder line on Russia and China, which Merkel had resisted.

Driving the news: Scholz's first trip abroad as chancellor will be to France, where President Emmanuel Macron will be eager to welcome a fellow proponent of greater EU integration and "sovereignty."

Go deeper: Why Merkel mattered

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.