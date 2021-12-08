Olaf Scholz sworn in as chancellor of Germany, succeeding Angela Merkel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel after 16 years and launching a new era of German and European politics.

Why it matters: Scholz, a center-left pragmatist who served as finance minister and vice chancellor in Merkel's last government, will lead Europe's largest economy in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Climate change, more progressive social and economic policies, and a stronger European Union are the central planks of the Social Democratic platform.

  • The experienced former mayor of Hamburg is seen as a continuity figure for Merkel's foreign policy, which has been driven in large part by the interests of Germany's export-driven industry.

  • But Scholz's junior coalition partners are expected to push for a harder line on Russia and China, which Merkel had resisted.

Driving the news: Scholz's first trip abroad as chancellor will be to France, where President Emmanuel Macron will be eager to welcome a fellow proponent of greater EU integration and "sovereignty."

Go deeper: Why Merkel mattered

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Angela Merkel is officially out as Germany's chancellor after a historic 16-year run

    Olaf Scholz, who was Germany's finance minister and vice chancellor, has been sworn in Germany's new chancellor after Angela Merkel.

  • Germany's parliament elects Olaf Scholz chancellor, formally ending Angela Merkel's long tenure

    Germany's parliament elects Olaf Scholz chancellor, formally ending Angela Merkel's long tenure

  • Tucker Carlson defends Putin over Ukraine troop movements, saying he ‘just wants to keep his border safe’

    ‘At this point, Nato exists primarily to torment Vladimir Putin who, whatever his many faults, has no intention of invading Western Europe,’ claims Fox News host

  • How Donald Trump Could Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe last time Donald Trump screwed things up for the Republican Party in Georgia—less than a year ago—it cost his party control of the U.S. Senate and the country trillions of dollars (so far). Guess who’s back to offer more “help” to Georgia Republicans?In case you missed it, Trump (who also managed to lose Georgia’s electoral votes during the presidential election to a Democrat for the first time since 1992) is backing former U.S. Sena

  • Meta to ban all Myanmar-army controlled businesses from platforms

    The U.S tech giant had already announced in February it would stop all entities linked to the military, known as the Tatmadaw, from advertising on its platforms. "This action is based on extensive documentation by the international community and civil society of these businesses' direct role in funding the Tatmadaw," said Rafael Frankel, Meta's Pacific director of public policy for emerging countries, Asia Pacific. Myanmar's military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in a coup in February, prompting widespread protests.

  • End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

    Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.

  • Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

    A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

  • Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions

    President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were still far apart after two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine. Biden delivered a simple message during Tuesday’s video call with Putin: invade Ukraine again and face painful sanctions that will do resounding harm to your economy. Putin had his own blunt take, according to his foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov, telling the U.S. president that “the Russian troops are on their own territory, and they don’t threaten anyone.”

  • Dan Crenshaw Helps the GOP Form a Circular Firing Squad

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLet them fight.That was my first thought after hearing Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), fire rhetorical shots at a Texas Liberty Alliance PAC event, calling out some of his Republican colleagues as “grifters” and “performance artists” who only “know how to say slogans real well” which they use to “get all of the attention.” He accused them of reciting lines “they know our voters want to hear.”He was referring to the absurdly named and violent i

  • What are ‘Grinch bots’? Yahoo News Explains

    The holidays are here — and with them comes holiday shopping — but supply chain issues may not be the only thing coming between you and the most-in-demand gifts. Yahoo News explains how so-called Grinch bots are essentially stealing presents across online shopping retailers, buying up the hottest items faster than you can click “add to cart.”

  • Scholz Becomes Chancellor as Germany Faces Covid, Russia Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Olaf Scholz took over as chancellor of Germany and is under immediate pressure to tackle a brutal Covid-19 outbreak and a raft of geopolitical challenges including tensions with Russia.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Re

  • Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. "It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders," Scholz said at a news conference after signing a three-party coalition agreement. U.S. President Joe Biden is to tell President Vladimir Putin later that Russia faces tough economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine, U.S. officials have said, as thousands of Russian troops mass near the Ukrainian border.

  • Robert E. Lee Statue To Be Melted Down, Turned Into Art By African American Heritage Center

    The now-removed statue at the center of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, will be transformed by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • A Trump Christmas card is making its rounds on the internet, but fact-checkers say it's fake and likely an altered photo of his visit to the UK

    The fake card features a doctored black-and-white image of Trump with a stern expression, clad in a tuxedo with a phallic outline.

  • Psaki breaks with AOC, Lightfoot on smash-and-grab robberies: 'We don't agree'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.

  • Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino 'stared at each other in silence' while sorting out who would carry Trump's 'possibly contaminated' briefcase after his COVID-19 diagnosis: book

    When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.

  • Tucker Carlson sided with Putin over Ukraine, saying Biden is wrong to try and stop a Russian invasion

    The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen amassing at the border.

  • Kenyan president presents incorrect figures for economic growth in State of the Nation Address

    In his televised State of the Nation Address on November 30, 2021, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta wrongly claimed that the country’s economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2020. This is false; official data show that the economy actually shrunk by the same margin.In his speech, Kenyatta praised his government for the country’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.“In this regard, while most economies in the world shrunk, Kenya’s economy grew at 0.3 percent during the 2020 period despite t

  • Column: Sinclair Lewis' fiery 1935 novel about a fascist coup is disturbingly prophetic

    In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.