Olalla double-murder suspect reportedly lived in an RV on neighboring property

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that murder suspect Shaun Rose reportedly lived in an RV on a property neighboring the victims’ home.

Kitsap County detectives investigating the murders of an Olalla couple on Thursday found their bodies with gunshot wounds inside a trash can on their property, according to charging papers.

The suspect, Shaun D. Rose, 40, lived in an RV on a property neighboring the home of victims Steven and Mina Shulz, both 51, according to charging papers.

Rose faces two counts of aggravated first-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned in Kitsap County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. Tacoma police arrested Rose Sunday, and he is being jailed on a no-bail hold.

The daughter of Steven and Mina Shulz called in a welfare check for her parents on Thursday after going to the house and seeing their vehicles but not her parents, charging papers say. She said she last saw them around 11 a.m. a day earlier.

Responding deputies saw a body in a trash can near the deck off the master bedroom, according to charging papers. Investigators found a second body in the trash can after obtaining a search warrant. An autopsy to confirm the cause of their deaths was pending.

A preliminary investigation determined Rose shot out a glass exterior door to the master bedroom in the Shulz home and fired at least one shot inside the bedroom, charging papers say. The shattered glass appeared to have blood on it.

Investigators also found blood inside the house and on the deck off the master bedroom, according to charging papers.

Drawers in the master bedroom were open, indicating a burglary, charging papers say. A handgun and a wallet belonging to Mina Shulz were reportedly to be missing.

A nearby neighbor told deputies that Rose and his girlfriend lived in an RV on their property, according to charging papers. The girlfriend said she left for work around 12:30 a.m. and dropped Rose off near Shady Glen Avenue and Burley Olalla Road.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 2:30 a.m., charging papers say. Rose called his girlfriend asking for a ride around 3:20 a.m. but she declined.

A witness watched him go into a closet in his RV around 3:30 a.m. and leave in a hurry, according to charging papers. Investigators found a shirt Rose was reportedly wearing turned inside out and a pair of jeans both with blood on them outside his RV.

A vehicle was reported stolen about 2.3 miles away around 8 a.m., charging papers say.

Tacoma police located the stolen vehicle and Rose Thursday afternoon but Rose said a friend loaned him the car, according to charging documents. Police impounded the vehicle and arrested Rose but released him at the scene more than an hour before the bodies of Mina and Steven Shulz were found in Olalla.

Once the car’s owner arrived at the impound lot, police found numerous credit cards and pieces of ID belonging to Mina and Steven Shulz inside, charging papers say.

A woman called 911 Sunday, reporting she had Rose in her vehicle in Tacoma, according to charging papers.

Tacoma police arrested Rose following a struggle on Sunday after the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin warning he may be hiding in the city.

Mason County deputies also reportedly chased Rose but lost track of his car during the pursuit.

Rose has prior convictions for burglary and first-degree theft, according to court records. He failed to appear for a court appearance on Aug. 10 in connection to a case where he was suspected of stealing over a dozen firearms.

This story is developing and will be updated.