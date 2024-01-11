Olalla Elementary School on lockdown as deputies search for armed suspect

Olalla Elementary school is currently on lockdown as Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department deputies search for an armed suspect in the Olalla area.

Officials say the suspect shot at deputies before running into a wooded area.

“Please avoid the area until further notice,” said a spokesperson.

