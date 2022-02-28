Olam focused on Q2 London IPO of food ingredients unit; watching markets

·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodities trader Olam International is focused on completing the IPO of its food ingredients unit in the second quarter but it is also tracking market movements to see the potential impact on the timing, executives said on Monday.

Singapore-based Olam in August announced plans for Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) to pursue a primary listing in London and a secondary listing in Singapore in the first half of 2022.

Sources familiar with the matter said at that time Olam was considering raising about 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) through the London listing, which would make it one of the biggest London IPOs in years.

"We are controlling everything that we can control in making sure that we can complete the IPO and the concurrent demerger of OFI from the Olam group in the second quarter of this year," Olam co-founder and group CEO Sunny Verghese said in a results call on Monday.

Global markets have fallen sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as investors scramble for the safety of gold and the protection of inflation hedges. Market jitters are threatening Europe's IPO launch season.

Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, has been rehauling its businesses as it seeks to simplify its complex portfolio and boost valuations.

The company has appointed a raft of global and regional banks to work on OFI's IPO.

Olam's executives did not specify if the group was looking to postpone its IPO but reiterated that the focus was on creating a strong business.

"The markets will be markets. We will figure out the balance. Obviously, right now, nobody really knows," A. Shekhar, OFI's CEO said, responding to a question on whether war in Europe could hurt risk appetite and impact OFI's IPO.

"And we'll see how that evolves. What I want to make clear is that we will be prepared, and then we will decide the right time," he said.

($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Giants Turn to a Classic Recruitment Tool: Cash

    Alphabet adopted a new cash bonus plan that lets the company give employees bonuses of nearly any size and Amazon is doubling its cap on base pay as the lure of stock awards fade.

  • Rouble collapses to record low as Russia fears run on banks - live updates

    BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Rouble crashes to record low; Moscow Exchange opening delayed Oil surges back above $102 a barrel FTSE 100 set to tumble Roger Bootle: Blowback from sanctions is the least Britain has to fear from Putin’s invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Matthieu Blazy Makes His Bottega Veneta Debut at Milan Fashion Week

    Matthieu Blazy has presented his first-ever show for Bottega Veneta following his appointment late...

  • Former Russian president threatens to retaliate with sanctions against the West

    The deputy head of Russia's Security Council said Saturday that Russia may respond in a hostile way to sanctions from the U.S. and European Union (EU), The Associated Press reported.In a post on a Russian social media site, Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia is considering leaving its latest nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting off diplomatic ties with the U.S. and EU, and freezing the assets of Western countries after many of them condemned...

  • Trump says his White House doctor knew ‘every inch of my body – he thinks it’s a beautiful sight’

    Ex-president suggests he is in better shape than Barack Obama or George W Bush

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Militar

  • Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including curbs on the country's currency reserves. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russia's central bank (CBR) announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bank of

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings

    SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to carry out secondary listings by introduction in Hong Kong and Singapore as it seeks to grow its business in the region. Stock exchange filings on Monday showed the New York-listed firm had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to trade its shares in the city, while the Singapore Exchange was reviewing an application for a secondary listing on the main bourse of that board. Shanghai-based Nio said the Class A shares are due to start trading on March 10 in Hong Kong under the code 9866 once it receives final approval from the stock exchange.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • 3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

    There are some stocks, however, that every investor should consider holding due to sheer brute strength that isn't apt to wane anytime soon. Here's a closer look at what makes each one worthy of at least a small place in your portfolio. In other words, they're as unstoppable as stocks can be.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...