Olam Climbs After Sale of 35.4% of Agri Unit to Saudi Buyer

(Bloomberg) -- Olam Group Ltd. shares advanced after the Asian food and agri-business company said it agreed to sell around a third of one of its operating units to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. for $1.24 billion.

As part of its ongoing reorganization, Olam will sell 35.4% of Olam Agri Holdings to SALIC, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange. The deal will give Olam Agri an implied equity valuation of $3.5 billion subject to closing adjustments.

The Singapore-headquartered Olam will retain a 64.6% holding in Olam Agri following the sale, and the proceeds will go toward “right-sizing” the firm’s capital structure and reducing its leverage, it said in the filing. The announcement comes a day after Olam delayed a London listing of its food unit -- Olam Food Ingredients -- due to the war in Ukraine.

Olam Agri is one of three operating groups formed in a reorganization in 2020. SALIC is a wholly-owned unit of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, is subject to shareholder approval, Olam said in the filing. Rothschild & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are the financial advisers to Olam, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the exclusive financial adviser to SALIC.

Olam shares jumped as much as 4.5% to S$1.85 in Singapore, before trading at S$1.82 by 9:39 a.m. local time. They’ve risen about 40% from their low at the end of July last year.

