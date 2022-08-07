As Olaplex Holdings, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:OLPX) drops to US$11b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 5.5% drop in Olaplex Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$1.2m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$21.75 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$862k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Olaplex Holdings

The Independent Non-Employee Director Martha A. Morfitt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$857k worth of shares at a price of US$25.99 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$16.26). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Olaplex Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$21.75. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Olaplex Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Olaplex Holdings shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Olaplex Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Olaplex Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Olaplex Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Olaplex Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

