Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the twelve analysts covering Olaplex Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$596m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 40% to US$0.22 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$734m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Olaplex Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 16% to US$6.42, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Olaplex Holdings analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 43% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.5% per year. It's pretty clear that Olaplex Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Olaplex Holdings. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Olaplex Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Olaplex Holdings, including a weak balance sheet. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

