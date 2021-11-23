Olathe 8-year-old allegedly set on fire by bully; grandmother seeks medical funds

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old Olathe boy was badly burned when he allegedly was set on fire by a bully, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The incident, involving the 8-year-old victim and an 11-year-old boy, occurred Nov. 13 near East College Way and South Clairborne Road in Olathe, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

“The incident is under investigation,” he said. “There were no adults present at the time of the occurrence.”

The victim is scared to go to school and hasn’t been back since the incident, the victim’s grandmother, Elizabeth Reidy, said on a GoFundMe fundraising page created to cover medical costs and other expenses.

Her grandson has already had several medical appointments and might need to have skin graphs, she said in the post.

“He has a very long recovery,” Reidy said. She added later in the post that “he is very scared right now.”