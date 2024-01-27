Olathe children’s shelter get’s $750,000 from Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation

OLATHE, Kan. — KidsTLC in Olathe is celebrating a $750,000 grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

This is helping the metro youth mental health organization reach a new milestone in it’s $15.5 million dollar fundraising effort to expand its programing.

“We’re doubling and tripling the number of kids and families we’re serving through our outpatient services, intensive outpatient services, which tells you our community knows its safe to ask for help,” KidsTLC President and CEO Dr. Erin Dugan said. “Get the help they need, get it early in an outpatient format, and that will also help to reduce the wait list for those inpatient, more intensive services.”

FOX4 first covered the expansion project in August 2022, when the statewide waitlist for mental health services was still quite long from COVID backlogs.

KidsTLC purchased a building next to its campus and has been renovating it, increasing its capacity. Dr. Dugan says the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation money caps off the fundraising for that project and allows KidsTLC to move into its Third Phase: renovating an existing building to upgrade its care.

“What’s really unique about this gift is we didn’t apply for it,” Dr. Dugan said. “They found us based on our reputation. One of their focuses is on mental health and adolescence, so they actually found us and came to us and said, ‘What do you need, how can we help,’ And the process was incredibly simple.”

The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation is run by the same couple that owns the New York Mets and runs the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

KidsTLC hopes to raise its full $15.5 million by the end of 2024.

