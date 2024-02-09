Olathe crew chief among 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash in California mountains

A 21-year-old crew chief from the Kansas City area was one of the five Marines killed when a CH53E helicopter crashed during a storm near San Diego, according to a news release from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Marine Corps confirmed on Friday afternoon that Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis from Olathe died in the crash.

The other Marines killed in the crash were identified as Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, a crew chief from Chandler, Arizona, Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, a pilot from Emmett, Idaho, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, a pilot from Dover, New Hampshire, and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, a pilot from Traverse City, Michigan, according to the news release.

The four other Marines killed in the helicopter crash were identified as Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, a crew chief from Chandler, Arizona, Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, a pilot from Emmett, Idaho, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, a pilot from Dover, New Hampshire, and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, a pilot from Traverse City, Michigan.

All were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, nicknamed the Flying Tigers, and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Davis enlisted in the Marine Corps in September 2019 and was promoted to the rank of lance corporal on Jan. 1. His decorations included the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

At the time of the crash, the CH-53E Super Stallion and crew were conducting routine flight training. The helicopter vanished late Tuesday while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas. The aircraft was discovered near Pine Valley, east of San Diego.

The crash remains under investigation.