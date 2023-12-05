Olathe Democrat announces plans to resign from KS Legislature, retain school board seat

With a year left in his term Rep. Brad Boyd, an Olathe Democrat, will resign from the Kansas Legislature next week.

Reached by The Star Tuesday Boyd said he was stepping down for family reasons. His resignation will take effect Dec. 15, slightly less than a year after he was sworn in to the office.

The freshman lawmaker was first elected to the state Legislature in 2022, winning a newly drawn district made up of formerly GOP-held territory.

In November Boyd won reelection to the Olathe School Board where he has served since 2020. He said he plans to continue serving on the school board after exiting the state Legislature.

The Democratic precinct committee in Boyd’s Olathe district will appoint a replacement for the final year of Boyd’s term.