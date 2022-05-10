Olathe East High School shooting suspect released from hospital, booked into jail

The 18-year-old Olathe East High School student accused of opening fire inside the school’s administrative offices has been released from the hospital and was being held at the the Johnson County jail, according to jail records.

Jaylon Elmore, who has been charged with attempted capital murder in Johnson County District Court, had been hospitalized since the March 4 incident. He was under guard at the hospital until he could be transferred to the jail.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where Elmore was being held, said in a release Tuesday that it no longer had any patients from the Olathe East incident.

Elmore is accused of exchanging gunfire with school resource officer Erik Clark during a struggle inside the school’s offices around 10:30 a.m. March 4. Clark, assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel, and Elmore were injured in the shooting.

School administrators had brought Elmore to the offices after a student told a school counselor that she was afraid because she overheard two boys on the bus talking about another student bringing a gun to school on a regular basis, according to an affidavit.

Administrators were eventually able to identify Elmore as the student who might have the gun. While in the office, they told him they were searching everyone. Elmore, who had a backpack, allegedly became defensive and allegedly refused to let them search his backpack.

Stoppel texted Clark and asked him to come to the office. After he arrived, Elmore allegedly reached into his backpack and pulled out the gun and fired five shots. Clark returned fire and shot Elmore.

Elmore’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8.