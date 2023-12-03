Olathe farm celebrates Christmas with annual open house

OLATHE, Kan. — The holidays are in full swing and folks at the Mahaffie Farm in Olathe are getting families in the Christmas spirit.

There were crafts and live demonstrations from life in the 1860s. The historic farm site is known for its 1860s history and annual Christmas open house.

It combines modern day activities with experiences of the past.

“It’s beautifully decorated with our six, 12-foot Christmas trees and each tree has a different theme. Our visitor center allows us to really help celebrate Christmas in a modern age, but with probably a slower pace.”

Families can also enjoy stations for holiday crafts and experience life from the past.

“Visit the farmhouse, take in a blacksmith demonstration, and then since farming didn’t stop on Christmas Day, we also will be doing a horsepower demonstration.”

