Olathe FD gives out tips for heating home safely after house fire, freezing temps

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department reminds people to install and test smoke alarms and to follow home heating safety guidelines.

This comes after firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning that an investigator said was caused by fireplace ashes discarded in a plastic trash bin.

“The residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, a great light lifesaving tool to have,” Olathe Fire Department Captain Mike Hall said.

Nobody was injured in the house fire Sunday morning in Olathe.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 131st St. and Arapaho Dr. just after 8 am. The fire was contained to the basement.

Hall reminds people to use caution when discarding fireplace ashes.

“When you’re going to use something like a wood stove or a fireplace that you’re burning wood in, you’ve got to make sure that when you discard those ashes that they are completely cool,” Hall explained.

“They may look like they’re okay, but actually, embers down inside that ash can stay hot for days. So when they are completely cool, you get them to a noncombustible container, something like metal.”

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety urges people to use caution as temperatures remain well below freezing and more people turn to space heaters and other sources for additional heat in their homes.

“Remember that space heaters need space,” Hall said. “Keep anything that could burn at least three feet away from it and make sure that before you go to sleep or before you leave home, not only turn them off but as an added step of safety, go ahead and unplug the device as well.”

You can take steps to ensure your home stays warm and the primary heating system works efficiently.

“You want to focus on keeping the warm air in and the cold air out,” Dawn Tripp, PR Manager for Kansas Gas Service said. “So look around for any gaps or cracks that may be around your windows or your doors. You also want to clean or change the air filter on your heating unit; that will help your equipment operate more efficiently.”

Hall reminds people to check smoke alarms in their homes to ensure they are working properly.

“You need to make sure that they work. So check them by pressing the test button and replace any alarm that is ten years or older,” Hall said.

In a news release, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety also urged caution regarding generators.

“Generators can also pose a danger. They should only be used outdoors and should be at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages to prevent carbon monoxide from entering the home.

Only connect appliances to generators using heavy-duty extension cords. Generators should be kept dry and protected from the weather. “

