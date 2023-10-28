Heritage Christian wins 4th straight Kansas high school volleyball crown; Aquinas denied

Heritage Christian is the Kansas Class 3A champion in volleyball for 2023 — that’s four state titles in a row for the powerhouse Chargers from Olathe.

Heritage Christian defeated Smoky Valley decisively in Saturday’s state championship match at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, 25-9, 25-17.

Heritage Christian is arguably the most dominant volleyball team I’ve seen this entire season. They grab the first set vs Smoky Valley 25-9 pic.twitter.com/Iai9FU2VH9 — Zach Martin (@ZachMartinTV) October 28, 2023

HCA advanced just as easily through Saturday morning’s semifinals, beating Cheney 25-17, 25-17. Smoky Valley gained a berth in the final with a three-set win against Silver Lake.

Championship Point pic.twitter.com/cWzMv8ftyp — HCA KC Athletics (@HCAKCAthletics) October 28, 2023

Elsewhere, the defending Class 5A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Saints were denied in their quest to bring home a fourth Kansas title in five years.

At the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Seaman of Topeka beat the Saints in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22.

Spring Hill fell in the third-place match against Maize South, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21. Earlier Saturday, Aquinas beat Spring Hill 25-12, 25-12 to advance to the final.

The Class 6A tourney featured an all-KC final four, with 1 p.m. semifinal matches taking place Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina:

No. 1 seed Blue Valley North vs. No. 3 Olathe Northwest

No. 2 Mill Valley vs. No. 4 Blue Valley West

The winners were to advance to the state-title match later Saturday, while the losers of those matches would meet for third place.