Olathe man allegedly drove through Kansas City homeless camp, punched cop: court records

A 25-year-old man is facing two felony charges in Jackson County Circuit Court for allegedly running from police and putting a Kansas City cop in the hospital with a broken nose and a fractured facial bone.

Daton Petrey, of Olathe, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest, court records show. He was being held without bond Wednesday in the Jackson County jail.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers were dispatched Monday shortly before 4 p.m. to the area of 22nd Terrace and Vine Street on a report of a suspicious car and occupant. Officers found a Jeep Wrangler there sitting on cinder blocks “consistent with stolen autos throughout our city,” a detective wrote in charging papers.

As officers were investigating, they saw a Honda minivan that appeared to have been spray painted. Petrey was seen walking toward the van and allegedly fled in the vehicle as the officers approached.

Police reported witnessing Petrey drive through the homeless encampment as people there yelled for him to stop. The van became stuck just before reaching a point of the camp with several occupied tents, according to court records.

Officers went toward the van to perform a felony car stop, court papers say, when Petrey allegedly began backing up toward the police. He allegedly got out of the van and started to run away.

Body-worn camera footage showed a three- or four-minute foot chase between Petrey and one officer before Petrey was warned to show his hands or be hit with a Taser, according to court papers. Petrey then turned and swung a closed fist, striking the officer in the face, court papers say.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in an email that the officer was expected to be all right after being evaluated at the hospital.

Petrey was arrested by other officers on scene. Inside the van, officers found a pellet gun and a bulletproof vest.

During a police interview, Petrey allegedly admitted he owned both items and possessed a key to the van, which was later determined to be stolen. He told detectives he ran because he was “scared for his life” and did not recall striking the officer.

Under Missouri law, which contains increased penalties for assaulting a police officer, Petrey faces up to 30 years in state prison if convicted of the crime. At the time of his arrest he was also wanted on two felony warrants for probation violations, court papers say.