Olathe man charged with murder in November crash that killed motorcycle rider

An Olathe man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 23-year-old motorcycle rider in November.

Ruben Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Monday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for the fatal crash and remains in custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond, court records show.

Rodriguez is accused of recklessly driving the SUV that struck and killed motorcycle rider Dade Smith during rush-hour traffic the morning of Nov. 18 on West 167th Street near Lone Elm Road, police said.

Smith, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was found unresponsive by the first responding police officers and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Rodriguez was unhurt, police said at the time.

Rodriguez had been arrested a month earlier on drug possession and driving with a suspended license charges but had been released on house arrest on Oct. 20, court records show. The day after the crash, prosecutors filed a motion to increase Rodriguez’s bond in that case, citing his alleged involvement in the deadly collision.

A warrant charging with Rodriguez with second-degree murder in connection with the crash was signed by a judge last week and he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon.

Rodriguez remained in custody Wednesday and is scheduled to return to Johnson County District Court Jan. 5.