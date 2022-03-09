Olathe man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for drunk driving crash that injured 10

An Olathe man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison this week for causing a 2020 multi-vehicle crash while he was driving under the influence, injuring 10 people.

Miguel Perez-Ramirez, 31, was sentenced to 86 months in prison Wednesday afternoon by Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg in Johnson County District Court.

The crash occurred late in the afternoon of June 28, 2020, when the car Perez-Ramirez was driving was involved in a multi-car crash at the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Harrison Street in Olathe, police said at the time.

Ten people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Perez-Ramirez was arrested a week later and charged with 10 counts of DUI aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, court records show. He has been jailed ever since in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Under a plea agreement entered in September, Perez-Ramirez agreed to plead guilty to five counts of DUI aggravated battery in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the remainder of the charges, court records show.

He was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $13,200 in restitution.