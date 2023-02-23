Olathe nursing home worker accused of hitting, kicking 74-year-old woman with dementia

An Olathe nursing home employee was arrested earlier this month and accused of hitting and kicking a resident, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Shopna Ikenberry, 50, was charged with mistreatment of a dependent adult after she allegedly struck a woman with dementia while attempting to dress and bathe her.

Prosecutors say the 74-year-old woman was found with bruises on her lower back and possibly her ankle, where a witness said Ikenberry struck her.

Police were called on Oct. 19 to Homestead of Olathe Memory Care on the 700 block of Somerset Terrace. An employee allegedly told officers she had seen Ikenberry enter into a physical altercation with a resident five days before.

According to an employee, the 74-year-old became difficult while Ikenberry tried to undress her and give her a bath. Ikenberry allegedly began to yell at the resident, and in turn, the 74-year-old hit her.

Ikenberry then gave the resident a bath but seemed to be hurting her in the process, the employee told police.

While the two argued, Ikenberry allegedly told the employee to forcefully grab the resident. The employee refused and said she saw Ikenberry force the 74-year-old on the toilet before kicking her ankle monitor.

The employee claimed Ikenberry hit the woman on the back and buttocks.

The resident also suffers anxiety and is unable to carry on a conversation, according to court documents.

Ikenberry was terminated on Oct. 20, according to court documents. She had been an employee since 2019.

Police later interviewed Ikenberry, who denied working that day and accused another employee of hurting the victim. After reviewing the work schedule, detectives determined Ikenberry had been at work at the time the alleged incident occurred.

She was arrested on Feb. 2 and released on a $75,000 bond a day later. Ikenberry is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.

Homestead of Olathe could not be immediately reached for comment.