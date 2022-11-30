Olathe officer injured, man arrested after police pursuit in Johnson County

An Olathe police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man who allegedly fled a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The police pursuit began in the 14400 block of West 135th Street after patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

The driver of that vehicle allegedly fled from police and struck the Olathe officer in the process, Yeldell said.

The pursuit went through Johnson County on Wednesday afternoon as other area agencies, including Overland Park and Lenexa police, assisted with the apprehension of the driver. Yeldell said the man was taken into police custody.

Olathe police were investigating the matter as a case of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Johnson County prosecutors had yet to announce any criminal charges against the driver as of Wednesday evening.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding their investigation to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.