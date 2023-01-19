Olathe parents charged with manslaughter after 4-month-old suffocates in drug-filled home

Two parents are charged in the death of their four-month-old baby, who prosecutors say died of suffocation while sleeping in a drug-filled Olathe home.

Coty Giroux, 29, and Sarah Schweiger, 32, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter and drug-related charges in December, over a year after their child – identified in court documents as “A.G.” – was discovered not breathing on Nov. 28, 2021.

But before the urgent call to police that day, the Kansas Department for Children and Families had already opened a case for Giroux and Schweiger’s young child.

The extent of services provided was not immediately clear.

Uncapped syringes, strange behavior

The day A.G. was found, court documents say police entered an Olathe residence to find a home in disarray. A woman held her baby, whose skin was blue, and hysterically cried.

Indented lines in the infant’s skin and neck appeared consistent with him lying or sleeping on a blanket for an extended period of time, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

He wasn’t breathing.

Furniture and various items were scattered across the apartment, and officers noticed 10 to 15 needles lying on the floor, some uncapped, containing liquid and residue. The syringes later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Schweiger told police she’d laid her baby down for a nap, and when she came to get him, he was limp and purple.

While at the scene, officers said they noticed Giroux seemed emotionless. He told Schweiger to stop crying and be quiet. Giroux also asked officers why he couldn’t go into his bedroom, prosecutors allege.

After attempting to resuscitate the baby, first responders were able to find a heartbeat, and A.G. was transported to the hospital. Doctors told detectives it appeared the baby had suffocated, and there were no signs of brain activity.

The baby was placed on life support.

During an interview at the hospital, Schweiger told police she’d laid A.G. on his stomach on a bed in the master bedroom for a nap while both parents showered and got ready to leave. Schweiger said they’d only left him alone for 5 to 10 minutes.

Police claim Schweiger gave inconsistent statements throughout multiple interviews regarding the exact times she placed her baby on the bed, found him, and called 911. She told police Giroux began flushing drugs before officers arrived.

Both Giroux and Schweiger appeared to be under the influence during their interviews with police, court documents indicate.

Schweiger admitted to having a substance addiction and said Giroux brought the drugs into the home, though she admitted to police she didn’t think it was appropriate to raise a child in that environment.

Months on life support

Detectives investigating the case contacted DCF and were told there was a recent case for the family. Patrons at a restaurant had called police and expressed concern for A.G. after noticing Schweiger and Giroux acting erratically, according to prosecutors. Court documents don’t indicate when the incident allegedly occurred.

Prosecutors say DCF worked with the family and taught them safe sleeping practices, which included not placing the baby face-down.

Children’s Mercy medical staff said A.G. suffered from brain injuries caused by a severe lack of oxygen and retinal hemorrhages. After indicating the baby suffered from neglect due to lack of supervision, the state obtained custody of A.G.

On Feb. 13, 2022, after months of medical care, the baby was taken off life support.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as a lack of oxygen to the brain. The manner of death, however, is undetermined.

Both Giroux and Schweiger have been convicted on multiple charges in other cases. Schweiger pleaded guilty to a 2020 assault charge, and faces several pending domestic abuse charges. Giroux was convicted on drug-related charges, and pleaded guilty to felony fleeing law enforcement in a reckless manner the same year A.G. was born.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Schweiger and Giroux now both face two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of endangering a child.

The pair remains in custody, both with bonds set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing for Giroux is scheduled for March 30. Schweiger is set to appear that same day for a scheduling conference.