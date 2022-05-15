Olathe police ask for public’s help to find 13-year-old runaway believed to be endangered

Olathe police on Sunday asked for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old they believe ran away late Saturday night.

Brian K. Showers Jr. was last seen in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane around 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Olathe Police Department said in an email just after 2 a.m.

Showers was described as being roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black, hooded “The Simpsons” sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

He is considered an endangered runaway due to his age and prescribed medication he takes, according to police.

Olathe police said the case remains under investigation by the department, and that anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.