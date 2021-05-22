Olathe Police Department seeking help to find missing teenager last seen Friday

Olathe police are asking for the public to help find a missing and endangered teenager last seen Friday.

Angel Williams, 19, was last seen in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive, the Olathe Police Department said in a Friday news release. She may be wearing a protective helmet, jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Police say she is considered endangered because of her medical conditions and cognitive ability.

Police are encouraging anyone with information of her whereabouts to call the department directly at 913-971-6950 or dial 911.