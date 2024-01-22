Olathe police identify 15-year-old girl from Lawrence who was shot and killed Friday night

Olathe police identified a 15-year-old girl who died after being shot Friday night.

Brianna Rachelle Higgins of Lawrence died after she was brought to Olathe Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. John Moncayo, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

The medical center contacted police after Brianna arrived around 10:51 p.m. Officers helped bring the girl into the hospital for treatment, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police learned the shooting happened at Clarion Park Apartments in the 16900 block of West 127th Street.

Moncayo said Monday that all involved parties have been identified and contacted.