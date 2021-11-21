Olathe police identify victims of double homicide found shot in vehicle early Saturday

Police have identified the victims of a double homicide shot early Saturday in Olathe as a man and woman from Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, were found shot inside a vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday after officers were notified of shots fired near the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive, Olathe police said at the time.

On Sunday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman with the department, also released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck.

Santiago and Arellano-Rascon were found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of East Cedar and South Sunset streets, Yeldell said in a news release Saturday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicides were Olathe’s first of 2021. Olathe saw two killings in 2020, according to data maintained by The Star.

The suspects were described as four or five males who were in a dark gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information may call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.