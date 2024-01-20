Olathe Police investigate death of 15-year-old girl

OLATHE, Kan. — On Friday night, just before 11, staff at Olathe Medical Center called the police to report that a 15-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers at the hospital helped bring the girl into the hospital, and despite efforts to save her life, the girl died at the hospital.

Further investigation found that the shooting occurred around 127th and Mur-Len. The early stages of the investigation have not identified a suspect or a reason for the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

