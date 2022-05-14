Olathe police investigate homicide after 19-year-old man found shot at park

Olathe police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a man was found shot multiple times at a park.

Officers with the Olathe Police Department responded just before 4 a.m. Saturday to Black Bob Park at 14500 West 151st Street on the sound of gunshots, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Yeldell said.

There is no suspect information.

Last year, the city did not see its first killing until November — a double homicide, which was Olathe’s only homicides of 2021. In 2020, the city also recorded two homicides, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.