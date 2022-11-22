Man found with gunshot wound to the chest, Olathe police investigate

Olathe police are investigating an armed disturbance overnight Tuesday that left a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to the 500 block of North Walnut Street, where they found the man who had been shot, Sgt. Joel Yodell, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department, said in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Yodell said.

Police ask anyone with information surrounding the incident to call the police department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.