Olathe police investigate shooting that stemmed from road rage incident, injuring man

A man was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Tuesday night in Olathe, and police say they have a suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

Officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the area of south Interstate 35 south of 119th Street, where a road rage incident led to a shooting, said Sgt. John Moncayo, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department.

Police found a 42-year-old man outside a residence who had been shot in the arm.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police located a suspect, who is in custody.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.