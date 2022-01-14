Olathe police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman, man taken into custody

Olathe police are investigating the suspicious death of a 63-year-old woman found Wednesday afternoon inside an East Wabash Street home.

The woman, who has not been identified publicly, was discovered by officers conducting a welfare check around noon Wednesday in a home on Wabash near South Keeler Street, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

Police have released no other details about the woman’s death and Yeldell said only that an investigation is ongoing.

A 32-year-old Olathe man, whose home address is around the corner from the scene, was arrested shortly after the discovery Wednesday and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on first-degree murder, but he was being held on a probable cause statement and has not yet been formally charged, Yeldell said.

That man was charged Friday with violation of a protective order and remained in custody in lieu of a $3,500 bond, court records show.