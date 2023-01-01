Olathe police officer shoots and kills man on New Year’s Eve; officials investigate

Police in Olathe shot and killed a 27-year-old man Saturday night.

Officers responded to calls of a physical disturbance around 11:10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at a residence in the 900 block of East Oakview Street, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department, in a news release.

When officers arrived, they contacted the man, who was inside the home, Yeldell said. The man pulled out an “edged weapon” and moved toward the officers, police said.

According to Yeldell, officers tried to tase the man, but he continued moving toward the officers with the weapon.

One officer pulled out his gun and shot and struck the man.

Officers and emergency medical responders provided medical attention, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, which includes law enforcement officials from various area agencies, will investigate the incident.

Following procedure, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Officials encourage anyone with information to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.