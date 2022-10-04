Olathe police search for 13-year-old endangered runaway last seen Monday

Olathe police are searching for a 13-year-old endangered runaway who was last seen Monday.

Brian Showers was last seen walking in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack, police said.

He is 5’9”, weighs about 140 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Brian is listed as endangered because of his age and his prescribed medication.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.