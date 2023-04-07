Olathe police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in need of his medication

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old boy who may be traveling by bicycle, according to a release.

Tymaree Thompson, 13, was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday in the 15100 block of West 147th Terrace, according to Joel Yedell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

Authorities are concerned about his disappearance because he is young and relies on medication.

Thompson was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and black boots.

He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information can contact police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-8477.