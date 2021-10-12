Olathe police seek help to find runaway 13-year-old girl last seen Monday

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

Angelika Smith was last seen leaving the 1100 block of East Northview Street around 5:40 p.m., Olathe police said in a Facebook post. She was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Smith was wearing a ablack and gray snowflake-patterned jacket with shorts at the time. She stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.