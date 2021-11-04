Olathe police seek public’s help to find car connected to kidnapping attempt

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

The Olathe Police Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a car involved in the attempted kidnapping of a woman that took place Tuesday evening.

Police say the woman was in the 20300 block of West 151st Street around 7:30 p.m. when a man tried to remove her from her own vehicle. He was later seen leaving the area in a car that was captured on camera.

The vehicle sought by police is a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary license plate. Police are unsure which state the car is licensed in, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a police spokesman, told The Star in an email.

The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot-7 and slender. He was wearing a white and black shirt and khaki pants at the time, police say.

Police hope someone from the public will alert them if they see someone matching the suspect description with a car that matches the vehicle description, Yeldell said. Police are not releasing other details of the case at this time, Yeldell said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

