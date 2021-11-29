Olathe police seeking public’s help to find person of interest in double homicide

The Olathe Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a man considered a person of interest in the killings of two people who were found fatally shot earlier this month.

Police believe the man may have information related to the deaths of Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42. Both were found shot to death inside a car in the early hours of Nov. 20 after police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive on reports of gunfire heard in the area.

The department shared a photograph of the man apparently taken by a surveillance camera inside a convenience store. In the photo, the man is wearing a puffy red jacket, red baseball cap and red shoes and appears to be staring at his cell phone while walking toward the entryway.

Police have said the double homicide may have involved four or five suspects. Last week they released a photograph of a dark grey Ford F-150 pickup believed to have been used in the crime.

The truck has a covered bed, tinted windows, six-starred wheels and running boards under the doors. Police are advising anyone who sees a truck matching the description should call 911 and should not attempt to approach the vehicle.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The Star’s Kaitlin Washburn and Aaron Torres contributed to this report.