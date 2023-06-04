Olathe police fatally shot man during traffic stop from another vehicle, allegedy had knife

Olathe police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Saturday evening.

At 5:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Water Street, according to a statement from Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

A separate, unrelated vehicle arrived as officers were completing the traffic stop. According to Yeldell, the driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, then came toward officers with a knife.

The two officers fired their handguns at the man, and he was declared dead after receiving medical treatment at the scene, Olathe police said in the statement.

No officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team comprised of members from multiple law enforcement agencies in the county are investigating the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Olathe Police Officers were conducting a traffic stop when confronted by a separate subject armed with a knife. The armed subject, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers not injured. Press release pending. Media to new library. pic.twitter.com/kWZLcq5MT0 — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) June 4, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.