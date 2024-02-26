Olathe teen, accused of bringing gun to school, charged with assault on police officer

A 16-year-old Olathe Northwest High School student has been charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer and multiple misdemeanors after police said he brought a loaded gun to school, leading to an altercation with a school resource officer.

The teenager was arrested Friday after a fellow student reported to administrators that he had a gun in his backpack. Principal Chris Zuck said in an email that a school resource officer found the student in the cafeteria and an altercation ensued between the teen, the officer and staff members, without providing further details.

Police said the officer separated the student from his backpack, which contained a loaded gun. The student was detained, and there were no injuries reported. He is being held at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, according to court documents.

The Star is not naming the student because he is a minor charged with juvenile offenses.

On Monday, Johnson County prosecutors charged the teen with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, the student is accused of placing Nathan Orbin, the school resource officer, in immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

The student also is charged with being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.

An initial appearance is scheduled in Johnson County District Court at 2 p.m. on March 11.

The incident on Friday sparked memories of a couple of years ago, when a student brought a gun to Olathe East High School. In March 2022, school administrators brought Jaylon Elmore, then a senior at East, to the office after a student told a school counselor she was afraid because another student had a gun at school, according to court documents.

Police said Elmore refused to let the officer search his backpack. Prosecutors said both Elmore and the officer fired shots, leaving them and an assistant principal injured. Elmore, who was hospitalized in critical condition for an extended period of time after the shooting, was charged with attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon. The criminal case is ongoing.

Olathe school officials reviewed their protocols following the shooting to determine whether to change security measures.

On Friday, Zuck, the Northwest principal, said the school resource officer diffused the situation by “following the district’s safety protocols.”

“Our top priority is always the safety of our students and staff,” he said.