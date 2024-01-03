Old altered image of late South Korean president falsely shared as 2024 'tsunami victim'

A doctored image was shared repeatedly in Korean-language social media posts falsely claiming it shows a victim of a tsunami triggered by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake which struck Japan in January 2024. The altered image has circulated since at least 2017, and is in fact a Roh Moo-hyun composite photo of the late South Korean presidentfalling off a sled and a picture of a stream in Busan, a city in the southern part of the South Korea.

"A citizen taking a walk near a river is washed away by a tsunami caused by the earthquake in Japan," reads the Korean-language text in an image shared on Facebook here on January 1, 2024.

The image appears to show a man swept away by a torrent of water.

Screenshot of the false post, captured January 2, 2024

The picture was shared hours after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, 2024, triggering tsunami waves more than a metre high.

At least 62 people died while over 31,000 people were in shelters.

Warnings of much larger waves proved unfounded, and Japan lifted all tsunami warnings the following day.

South Korea also experienced minor tsunamis following the earthquake, particularly parts of its east coast including Busan (archived link). The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said there was no need to issue a tsunami warning, however (archived link).

The same picture also circulated elsewhere on Facebook here, on Korean online forum Arca here, and on Ilbe, another forum which has shared far-right posts, here.

However, the image has been altered, with a photo of a former South Korean president inserted into a picture of a stream in Busan.

Photo from Busan

Reverse image searches on Google found the photo has circulated since at least September 2017 on Ilbe, a website whose users are known to share right-wing memes, including doctored images of late South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun to mock him (archived link).

The image circulating in January 2024 posts is a slightly cropped version of the 2017 picture.

The Ilbe post, which was shared as a joke, makes a reference to Busan, a city in the southern part of South Korea.

Using Google Street View, AFP was able to geolocate the structures seen on the image to the Pusan National University subway station, located near Oncheon stream (archived link).

The altered pictures and the Google Street View image share matching features, such as the light green wall of the subway station, the shape and colour of the pillars, a descending ramp and stones next to it.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the image shared on Facebook (top left), the picture on Ilbe (top right) and the Google Street View image (bottom), with matching features marked by AFP:

Screenshot comparison of the image shared on Facebook (top left), the picture on Ilbe (top right) and the Google Street View image (bottom)

Ex-president's holiday photo

Another keyword search on Google found the photo of the man in the altered image is taken from one of the pictures published by Roh's presidential library in 2008 (archived links here and here).

It shows Roh falling off the sled on a hill in Uiyaji Wind Village, in South Korea’s Gangwon province, on July 21, 2008.

Some of the photos were also published on another page on the presidential library website (archived link).

They were taken when the former president was spending his summer vacation at Uiyaji Wind Village in July 2008, the page says.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the altered image (left) and the original photo published by Roh’s presidential library (right), with parts showing Roh marked by AFP:

Screenshot comparison of the altered image (left) and the original photo published by Roh’s presidential library (right)

AFP has debunked misinformation about the 2024 earthquake in Japan here and here.