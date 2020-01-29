Old Bay hot sauce sold out: McCormick launched new way to season wings ahead of Super Bowl

Old Bay just launched a hot sauce version of its iconic spice.

Old Bay seasoning is taking on a new form ahead of the Super Bowl, and it sold out the day it launched.

McCormick announced a hot sauce version of the spice mixture on Wednesday, describing it as having the traditional flavor of Old Bay with a kick of heat. The brand said the liquid version of its spice blend is poised to "warm-up comfort foods, like chilis, soups and stews."

It also said people can add a splash to chicken wings, nachos and dips ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"A dash also adds just the right spice to Bloody Marys and other cocktails," according to McCormick's website, where the product was sold for $3.49.

"Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like... well, Old Bay and everything," said Jill Pratt, a representative from Old Bay in a statement. The seasoning was trending on Twitter late last year after it was revealed that some people sprinkle it on grits.

🔥 #OLDBAYHOTSAUCE IS COMING 🔥 Less than 1 day until you can get your hands on a bottle (or 10) of this LIMITED EDITION product, available on https://t.co/bgVkhHJlOx. Tag someone who NEEDS this. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/O80iJNmRqH — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 28, 2020

Within hours of announcing the spicy condiment, Old Bay took to Twitter to let people know it sold out.

"Your love for all things Old Bay may have broken the internet," the company tweeted. "Thanks for always being ready to try something new. Sold out, but restocking."

Resellers are now listing the 10-ounce hot sauce is for $49.99 on eBay.

Starting in February, you'll be able to purchase it at grocery stores like Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans, Weis and more.

