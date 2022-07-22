Old Bridge man posed as doctor, sexually assaulted woman, police allege

OLD BRIDGE – A township man is accused of posing as a doctor and luring a woman to his home before sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 65, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Old Bridge police responded to a call about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a sexual assault in the Brynwood Gardens Apartments, the prosecutor’s office said.

An initial investigation revealed that a woman went to Sibaja-Bolanos’ home, where he posed as a doctor, to receive medical treatment, according to the prosecutor’s office. Sibaja-Bolanos isolated the woman in a bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and injected her with a substance, the prosecutor’s office said.

Sibaja-Bolanos is at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Bridge Police Detective Jessica Caffey at 732-721-5600, ext. 3203 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Schroeck at 732-745-4194.

