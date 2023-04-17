Old Bridge man sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing pizza delivery man at gunpoint

A 27-year-old Old Bridge man has been sentenced to prison for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man in Perth Amboy almost four years ago.

Tyjier Summers was sentenced last week to 13 years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Benjamin Bucca and must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Perth Amboy police responded about 11 p.m. May 13, 2019, to Rector Street on a report of a robbery in progress, where officers located a victim who said an unknown man, later identified as Summers, tried to rob him, with what was later confirmed to be a handgun, while he was delivering pizza, Ciccone said.

Summers was located with the description provided by the victim and the handgun was recovered. Authorities apprehended Summers after a foot pursuit and he was taken into custody, Ciccone said.

Summers was indicted on charges of armed robbery, a first-degree crime; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree crimes; receiving stolen property, a third-degree crime; and resisting arrest and obstruction, fourth-degree crimes. He pleaded guilty to first-degree armed robbery in January.

Bucca previously sentenced Summers to 12 years in state prison for separate robberies. His 13-year sentence will run consecutively to the 12-year sentence.

