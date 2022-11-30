Old Bridge police looking for driver after woman dragged 100 feet in hit-and-run

OLD BRIDGE – Police are seeking witnesses to a Monday evening crash in which a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at the NJ Transit Park and Ride and dragged 100 feet before the vehicle fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of her injuries, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz, Jr.

Police meanwhile are looking for the driver of a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to be involved in the crash. The vehicle was last seen traveling past the Powerhouse gym at 1091 Route 9 in the Parlin section, the prosecutor’s office said.

Old Bridge police responded about 7:49 p.m. Monday to the Meleta Way Overpass following a report of a hit-and-run crash, the prosecutor's office said.

Arriving officers located the victim who was struck while crossing the street and then dragged about 100 feet before the vehicle took off, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Old Bridge Officer Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600 Ext. 3821 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective James Alleva at 732-745-4011.

