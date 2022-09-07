Old Bridge shooting at 7-Eleven under investigation: prosecutor

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating after a male was shot in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Morristown Road Tuesday night, announced the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities received a 911 call around 8:34 p.m. Tuesday reporting a male shot in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 326 Morristown Road, according the prosecutor’s office. Old Bridge police responded and upon arrival officers located a male with gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Old Bridge Detective William Dugan at 732-721-5600 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Pennisi at 732-745-4060.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Old Bridge 7-Eleven shooting under investigation: police