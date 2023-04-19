Old Bridge teacher charged with endangering welfare of a student

OLD BRIDGE – A teacher at Madison Park Elementary School is accused of inappropriately handling one of her students.

Christine Paduch, 42, of Howell, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Old Bridge Police Department on Tuesday investigated allegations of abuse by Paduch, Ciccone said, and she was subsequently arrested without incident.

Paduch made her first court appearance on Wednesday and was released from custody with conditions, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge Detective Ryan Hall at 732-721-5600 ext. 3202 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Oscar Ayala at 732-745-4194.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Old Bridge NJ teacher arrested, charged with endangering student