Old Bridge teacher charged with endangering welfare of a student

OLD BRIDGE – A teacher at Madison Park Elementary School is accused of inappropriately handling one of her students.

Christine Paduch, 42, of Howell, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Old Bridge Police Department on Tuesday investigated allegations of abuse by Paduch, Ciccone said, and she was subsequently arrested without incident.

Paduch made her first court appearance on Wednesday and was released from custody with conditions, the prosecutor said.

More: Old Bridge man sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing pizza delivery man at gunpoint

The school district has been working with authorities since they became knowledgeable of the concern, said a news release from the Office of the Superintendent of Schools David Cittadino.

"We are aware that an employee was arrested and charged," said Cittadino in the news release. "The employee has not been, and will not be working in district pending the resolution of the criminal proceedings. As this is an ongoing criminal matter and a personnel issue, OBTPS cannot comment further, except to say that the education and wellbeing of our students remains our priority. We will continue to provide our staff the training and supports needed to be successful and we will cooperate fully with the Prosecutor’s office."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge Detective Ryan Hall at 732-721-5600 ext. 3202 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Oscar Ayala at 732-745-4194.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Old Bridge NJ teacher arrested, charged with endangering student