Old Bridge voters to decide fate of clean energy program

OLD BRIDGE – Township voters will be asked on Nov. 8 whether to create an energy aggregation program, like those approved in several other towns in Middlesex County.

If approved, an ordinance, submitted by initiative petition, would amend the township code so Old Bridge could create a community energy aggregation program, under which it would purchase renewable electricity at discounted bulk rates and provide customers within its jurisdiction an opportunity to select a 100% renewable electricity alternative by 2030, preferably from regional sources.

If approved, public notice will allow non-residential energy consumers to opt into the program and residential customers to opt out.

According to the interpretive statement, under the ordinance, the Community Energy Aggregation program will solicit requests for proposals for electric generation services and energy aggregation services on behalf of township residents and businesses.

In addition to taking advantage of discounted rates through bulk purchasing, the program would help improve New Jersey's air quality and public health, while reducing harmful climate pollution and decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels.

No contract will be awarded unless it contains an option for customers to opt up to 100% renewable electricity and a minimum percentage of renewable electricity for all program participants meeting the following milestones: 50% from program inception through Dec. 31, 2022; 60% from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023; 70% from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2025; 80% from Jan. 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2027; 90% from Jan. 1, 2028 through Dec. 31, 2029; and 100% after Dec. 31, 2029, the statement says.

The renewable electricity will be New Jersey PJM Renewable Energy Credits from the current calendar year, unless the municipality opts to enter into a power purchase agreement with a solar or wind energy provider.

A state law, Government Energy Aggregation Act, enables municipalities to set up these bulk purchasing arrangements.

In January, a proposed ordinance to establish a government energy aggregation program was up for a second reading and public hearing at a Township Council meeting. The council did not to move forward on the ordinance, but instead let the voters decide in the fall.

Energy aggregate programs have been approved in East Brunswick, Edison, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, Piscataway, South Brunswick and Woodbridge.

