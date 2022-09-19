Old Bridge woman found dead in home, police investigating

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Laurence Harbor section Saturday morning, announced the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was identified as Deborah Brown-Hepworth, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. in a news release Monday.

Police received a 911 call around 11:05 a.m. Saturday reporting that a woman was found unresponsive in her home on Hanna Lane by a relative, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Arriving officers located Brown-Hepworth who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

No additional information was provided, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation into Brown-Hepworth's death is continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Old Bridge Detective Addie Spinola at 732- 721-5600 ext. 3181 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Mark Morris at 732-745-3927.

