Old cheese. Moldy fruit. Bugs. Contamination risk. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

Three restaurants, a bakery and one of the kitchens in Wichita’s downtown events arena were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

Information about the five businesses and a summary of their violations appears below. The list was compiled Nov. 21 and includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from Nov. 12-18.

More than 60 establishments passed inspections last week. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

More details about the problems are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

How establishments fail





Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, like bug and rodent infestations. Typically, failed establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection, but it can happen due to sewage backups, pest problems, water or power outages, among other issues. Usually, closures are temporary.

You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

China Inn, 4605 E. Central in Wichita — Fourteen violations on Nov. 17 during a routine inspection. Cockroaches including “approximately 24-30 live cockroaches” on dishwashing machine, dry foods stored along kitchen wall and food debris accumulated under dishwashing machine which can attract pests, restaurant was using insecticides not rated for use in restaurants, raw pork stored above buckets of water chestnuts, dirty soup cup in dedicated hand-washing sink, “approximately 4-6 dead cockroaches observed throughout kitchen” can attract more bugs, employee didn’t wash hands between cracking raw eggs and handling to-go containers, calamari thawing in standing water, several foods including fried chicken and egg rolls had no preparation date listed on them, restaurant was using a reusable linen instead of paper towels at hand-washing sink which can cause contamination, moldy chili peppers, foods including vegetables and calamari weren’t held at the correct temperatures, fried chicken was sitting at room temperature, containers of over-the-counter medications were stored above clean dishes and tub of flour. Next inspection: Nov. 27.

Hibachi Boy, 3010 E. Central in Wichita — Two violations on Nov. 15 during a follow-up inspection. No hot water at kitchen hand-washing sink, the restaurant didn’t have a hand-washing sink in its upstairs preparation area. Next inspection: Dec. 15.

Intrust Bank Arena first floor commissary kitchen, 500 E. Waterman in Wichita — Four violations on Nov. 17 during a routine inspection. Old mozzarella cheese, kitchen didn’t keep records related to vacuum packaging, moldy blackberries, dirty food dicers. Next inspection: Dec. 17.

Juarez Bakery, 1068 N. Waco in Wichita — Two violations on Nov. 13 during a follow-up inspection. No paper towels at hand-washing sink, baked goods for sale on display shelves aren’t stored behind doors or anything else to protect them from contamination. Next inspection: Dec. 13.

Thai Village House of Pad Thai, 2020 S. Rock Road in Wichita — Two violations on Nov. 16 during a follow-up inspection. The temperature in a kitchen cooler was too warm, no test strips on site to test chlorine sanitizer. Next inspection: Jan. 16.

How to complain

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections

Abilene Elementary School , 522 N. Abilene in Valley Center

Academy Sports and Outdoors , 2540 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Bagatelle Bakery , 6801 E. Harry in Wichita

Burger King located in Kwik Shop , 5340 N. Maize Road in Maize

Challenger Intermediate School , 325 N. Walnut in Goddard

Charlie’s Car Wash , 3323 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Charlie’s Car Wash , 10510 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Dillons Fuel Center , 10304 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Dillons Fuel Center , 2212 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Discount Cigarettes and Gas , 2160 S. Broadway in Wichita

Discovery Intermediate School , 301 S. Main in Goddard

Dollar Tree , 2783 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Etcetera Etcetera , 111 W. Academy in Maize

Family Mart , 1545 S. Meridian in Wichita

Fizz Burgers and Bottles , 7718 E. 37th St. North #100 in Wichita

Godfather’s Pizza , 4840 S. Broadway in Wichita

Gotta Stop , 5600 W. MacArthur Road in Wichita

Gourmet Asian Market , 10939 E. Harry, Suite 109 in Wichita

Hobby Lobby , 2425 N. Greenwich in Wichita

HomeGoods , 2716 N. Greenwich in Wichita

HomeGoods , 2864 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Hurricane Sports Grill , 8641 W. 13th St., Suite 111 in Wichita

Intrust Bank Arena second and third floor Guitar Bar , 500 E. Waterman in Wichita

Islamic Society of Wichita , 6655 E. 34th St. North in Wichita

Jimmy’s Egg , 317 N. Rock Road in Derby

K Crew Grill (mobile vendor/food truck) , 5 W. Timothy Lane in Goddard

Kelly’s Family Diner , 2131 S. Broadway in Wichita

Lamar’s Donuts , 3130 N. Rock Road in Wichita

La Jorachita Mexican Food (mobile vendor/food truck) , 1919 N. Spruce in Wichita

Los Pumas (mobile vendor/food truck) , 700 S. Pershing in Wichita

Lucky Restaurant , 6710 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Marineros Tacos y Mas (mobile vendor/food truck) , 355 W. 21st St. in Wichita

McAlister’s Deli , 2425 N. Rock Road in Derby

Mi Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant , 2120 N. Broadway in Wichita

Midway Grill Pat’s Funnel Cakes , 500 E. Waterman in Wichita

Mr. Miyagi Japanese Grill , 4041 N. Maize Road, Suite 260 in Maize

The Nut Place (mobile vendor/food truck) , 500 E. Waterman in Wichita

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet , 4830 S. Broadway in Wichita

Premier Food Service at the Coleman Company , 3600 N. Hydraulic in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics , 9400 E. 34th St. North in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Midwest Corporate Aviation , 3512 N. Webb in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Mill Creek Lumber , 1020 E. 19th St. in Wichita

Premier Food Service at T-Mobile , 2550 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Truck Parts & Equipment , 4501 W. Esthner in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Wichita Furniture Distribution Center , 9100 E. 34th St. North in Wichita

Qdoba Mexican Eats , 500 E. Waterman in Wichita

QuikTrip , 1607 E. Lincoln in Wichita

Resurrection Catholic School , 4900 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

San Cruditas (mobile vendor/food truck) , 150 S. Custer in Wichita

Spangles , 612 N. Tyler Road in Wichita

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School , 3660 N. Ridge Road in Wichita

St. Joseph Catholic Church , 139 S. Millwood in Wichita

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School Lunch Program , 11010 W. Southwest Boulevard in Wichita

Stucky Middle School , 4545 N. Broadview Circle in Wichita

Subway , 311 E. Pawnee in Wichita

Sweet Swapper cupcake ATM inside Towne East Square , 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Taco Bell , 2432 S. Seneca in Wichita

Taqueria El Rojo (mobile vendor/food truck) , 1821 S. Edgemoor in Wichita

Umi Japanese Steakhouse , 11233 E. 13th St. in Wichita

Urban Preparatory Academy , 2821 E. 24th St. North in Wichita

Valley Center Intermediate School , 737 N. Meridian in Valley Center

Venue 3130 , 3130 W. Central in Wichita

Walgreens , 2229 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Wendy’s , 2120 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

Wheatland Elementary School , 800 Meadow Road in Valley Center

Wingstop , 7325 W. Taft, Suite 106 in Wichita

Word of Life Ministries & Schools - Life Preparatory Academy dorms, 915 E. 53rd St. North in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.