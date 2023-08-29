Old Clip Shows Vivek Ramaswamy Asking Candidate Question That Now Applies To Self

Marco Margaritoff
·2 min read
4

Vivek Ramaswamy once asked a rather prescient question that applies to himself today.

Ramaswamy, a businessman who has never held public office, is currently campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination. But in 2003, he was an 18-year-old Harvard student who asked the Rev. Al Sharpton about his lack of experience as a Democratic candidate for president.

“Rev. Sharpton, hello,” said Ramaswamy during an Oct. 27, 2003, MSNBC town hall hosted by Chris Matthews. “I’m Vivek and I want to ask you, last week on the show we had Sen. [John] Kerry, and this week and the week before, we had Sen. [John] Edwards.”

“And my question for you is, of all the Democratic candidates out there, why should I vote for the one with the least political experience?” Ramaswamy asked.

Sharpton, who declared his commitment to “young people, minorities, women, gays and lesbians” after announcing his presidential bid in January 2003, previously ran twice for the U.S. Senate and once for New York City mayor — but never won a nomination.

He ultimately rejected Ramaswamy’s question.

“Well, you shouldn’t, because I have the most political experience,” Sharpton replied. “I got involved in the political movement when I was 12 ... and I’ve been involved in social policy for the last 30 years, so don’t confuse people that have a job with political experience.”

Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledged the resurfaced footage on social media Monday.
Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledged the resurfaced footage on social media Monday.

Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledged the resurfaced footage on social media Monday.

On Monday, Ramaswamy responded to the resurfaced footage by seemingly rejecting his own premise — and agreeing with Sharpton.

“I’ll give the 18-year-old version of myself a pat-on-the-back for eliciting the most sensible words ever to come from that man’s mouth,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “20 years later, it’s funny how the tables have turned.”

Ramaswamy himself was criticized for a lack of experience during the first Republican presidential debate last week.

While GOP primary voters reportedly concluded he was among the most promising candidates onstage last week, Ramaswamy was slammed by fellow candidates including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training,” Pence said during the debate, with Haley adding: “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows.”

Christie later exposed Ramaswamy for swiping an old line from former President Barack Obama.

Ramaswamy is currently polling at 7.5% among Republican voters, according an average of surveys from RealClearPolitics. The MAGA loyalist recently said he would ask Trump to be his adviser if he won the 2024 election.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Vivek Ramaswamy had a good debate. But can he survive the spotlight?

    After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.

  • Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, a rising GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race?

    Ramaswamy has emerged as an intriguing choice for conservatives, as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments and Ron DeSantis's campaign struggles to find its footing.

  • GOP debate: Chris Christie trashes Vivek Ramaswamy as an 'amateur' who 'sounds like ChatGPT'

    The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.

  • GOP Debate: One candidate earned rebukes onstage but praise from Elon Musk

    Vivek Ramaswamy took positions that are unpopular with many Americans, but he earned praise from Donald Trump, a range of the former president's allies, and one notable billionaire.

  • Here's where the 8 GOP presidential hopefuls set to square off in the 1st debate stand on pardoning Trump

    Eight Republican presidential hopefuls have qualified for the first primary debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Donald Trump, who faces a total of 91 felony charges across four cases, will be notably missing from the debate stage. Here's where the eight GOP hopefuls stand on pardoning the former president.

  • Trump wants his mug shot to be a badge of honor. Will it help him or haunt him?

    The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.

  • Why Putin may help Trump again

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may try to help Joe Biden's 2024 adversary by putting upward pressure on US gasoline prices.

  • Today only, save $55 on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — it's only $105

    You have a few more hours to save big on this little guy. Plus: The 12-inch version is on sale too — over $130 off!

  • Marshall premieres its Motif II ANC earbuds with a big bump in battery life

    Today Marshall launches the new $199 Motif II ANC earbuds with extended battery life over its predecessor.

  • YouTube is giving creators violating policies a way to wipe out their warnings

    YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.

  • Get up to 52% off Amazing Deals at REI and Backcountry this Labor Day

    Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.

  • Quantum Machines' next-gen quantum control solution that can scale beyond 1,000 qubits

    Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines today announced the OPX1000, the latest iteration of its quantum controller. Built for large-scale quantum computers, the OPX1000 can control 1,000 qubits and more, well beyond what its predecessors the OPX and OPX+ controllers could handle. Quantum Machine's controllers have allowed many of the leading quantum computer manufacturers to deliver on the existing roadmaps.

  • Meta took down thousands of fake accounts linked to massive Chinese propaganda campaign

    Meta has shared details about a massive network of fake accounts that attempted to spread pro-China propaganda on its platform.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google Cloud announces the 5th generation of its custom TPUs

    At Cloud Next, its annual user conference, Google Cloud today announced the launch of the fifth generation of its tensor processing units (TPUs) for AI training and inferencing. Google announced the fourth version of its custom processors in 2021, but it only became available to developers in 2022. Compared to the last generation, this version promises to deliver a 2x improvement in training performance per dollar and a 2.x5 improvement in inferencing performance per dollar.

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer, and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer, and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. One of Duet AI's features allows it to create presentations for you using text, charts, and images, based on relevant content in your Google Drive and Gmail.

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • Apollo.io, a full-stack sales tech platform, bags $100M at a $1.6B valuation

    While working at his first startup, BrainGenie, a math and science skills practice website, Tim Zheng experienced firsthand the challenge of maintaining a small business -- and expanding it. After trying a number of sales prospecting tools and finding that they weren't that effective in getting the word out to customers, Zheng decided to build his own -- Apollo.io -- which he later spun off into an independent firm. Today, Apollo offers a platform that combines sales intelligence and execution workflows with a business-to-business (B2B) buyer database of over 270 million verified contacts.

  • SMU's Hail Mary to play big-time football again

    The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?

  • Lightspeed backs Markato, a marketplace that helps independent brands break into Asia

    During the pandemic, almost all retailers in Asia established an e-commerce presence and adopted digital payments. Markato wants to change that with a cross-border marketplace focused on independent brands that also lets them manage their Asia wholesale operations in one place. The startup is launching in Hong Kong today with $5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, marking the venture firm’s first investment in Hong Kong.